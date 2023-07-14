Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 80,274 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

