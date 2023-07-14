Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $6.37 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 196,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.19 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

