Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New $7.02 Million Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,316,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,677,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after buying an additional 410,940 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,653,000 after buying an additional 225,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,940,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $97.44 and a 52 week high of $127.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

