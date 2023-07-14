Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.30 million-$62.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.04 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLP. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.91 million, a PE ratio of 92.08 and a beta of 0.51. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $921,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,856,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,589,890.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $699,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,840,212 shares in the company, valued at $165,397,930.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $921,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,856,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,589,890.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,115 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,651,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 64.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 131,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

