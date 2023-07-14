SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Compass Point from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. SLM has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

