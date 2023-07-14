Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £120 ($154.38) to £113 ($145.38) in a report on Wednesday.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $129.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.20. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $109.35 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

