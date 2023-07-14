Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. 1,626,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

