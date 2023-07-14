Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.
Spirit Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of SAVE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. 1,626,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.67.
Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.
About Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
