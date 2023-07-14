Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.44. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $63.82 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

