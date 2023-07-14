Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Wells Fargo & Company Call Options (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 123,389 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 19% compared to the typical daily volume of 103,841 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,588,000 after acquiring an additional 929,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,700,000 after acquiring an additional 304,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

WFC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.56. 30,450,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,138,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. The company has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

