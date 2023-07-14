Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT opened at $101.89 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average of $104.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2777 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

