Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,043,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 407.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 890,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 715,087 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,690,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 76,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 309,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 48,830 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a market cap of $657.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

