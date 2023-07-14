Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 120,955 JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 120,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEMA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,648 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 117.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

JEMA stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

