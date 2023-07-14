Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $79.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

