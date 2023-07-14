Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 288 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,284 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,066.93.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,049.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,236.03 and a 12-month high of $2,147.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,066.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,778.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.