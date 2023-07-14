Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 417,221 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,221 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.15% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 972.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,104,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,621,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,621,000 after buying an additional 1,201,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 794.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,350,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after buying an additional 1,199,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,683,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

