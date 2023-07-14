Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 56,690 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,690 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $137.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average is $123.97.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

