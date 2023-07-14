Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,370 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after acquiring an additional 834,330 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,206,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 911,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 372,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.