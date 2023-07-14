Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 198.4% in June

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 198.4% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Stories

