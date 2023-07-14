Strs Ohio Acquires 166 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AON were worth $30,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $337.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $262.42 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.63 and its 200 day moving average is $317.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.