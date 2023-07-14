Strs Ohio Buys 15,838 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $33,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Shares of MSI opened at $292.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.62 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

