Strs Ohio Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $34,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.92.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $454.13 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $298.32 and a one year high of $462.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

