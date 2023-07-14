Strs Ohio Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $40,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of TJX opened at $84.94 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $86.43. The company has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

