Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $38,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

PLNT opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

