Strs Ohio Has $32.22 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.47% of Webster Financial worth $32,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

