Strs Ohio Has $45.11 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $45,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.78.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $295.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.89. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

