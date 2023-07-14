Strs Ohio Sells 70,559 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,559 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $42,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

