Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Update

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sugarmade Stock Up 100.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGMD traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,063,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,744,477. Sugarmade has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
Sugarmade Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sugarmade
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Sugarmade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sugarmade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.