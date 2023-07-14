Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Update

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sugarmade Stock Up 100.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGMD traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,063,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,744,477. Sugarmade has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Sugarmade Company Profile

Sugarmade, Inc engages in the paper and paper-based products business in the United States. It operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as plastic cold cups, paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products to quick-service restaurants.

