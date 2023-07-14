Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGY shares. Eight Capital set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$785.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.47. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$10.98.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$161.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.40 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.63%. Research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.8800475 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

About Surge Energy

(Get Free Report

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

