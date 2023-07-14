Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 3.5%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.80 and last traded at $45.33. 201,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 649,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Symbotic Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,016.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,455 shares of company stock worth $1,752,085. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

