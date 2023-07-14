Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Short Interest Down 94.1% in June

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 258,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Talis Biomedical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLIS. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. Talis Biomedical has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical ( NASDAQ:TLIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($9.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.10) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 3,439.75% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.

