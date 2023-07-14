Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.59

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $52.85, with a volume of 139038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGLS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $202.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.86 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth $14,356,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 1,526.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 198,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth $7,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.