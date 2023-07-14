Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, an increase of 519.0% from the June 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 357.8 days.

Telenet Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TLGHF remained flat at $14.62 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services, fixed-line, and mobile telephony services; voice, data, and Internet product and services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as cloud, hosting, and security solutions.

