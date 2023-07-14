TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.00 million-$668.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.91 million. TELUS International (Cda) also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.69.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. TELUS International has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 375,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 203.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 335,698 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 236,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 206,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

