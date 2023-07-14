TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion. TELUS International (Cda) also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.90-0.97 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on TIXT. National Bank Financial lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.86.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $14.71 on Friday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21.
Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,715,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,292,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 335,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 375,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TELUS International (Cda)
- Why This Small Cap Company Will Blow Past Computer Giants
- Domino’s and Uber Pair Up…Which Stock Will Deliver More Gains?
- Broadcom Emerges As Strong Contender For Generative AI Chips
- Deep Value Conagra Brands Pulls Into The Buy Zone
- Analysts Are Recommending Symbiotic In July, High Potential?
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.