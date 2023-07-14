Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $224.67

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.67 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.80). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 226 ($2.91), with a volume of 1,176,606 shares traded.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £692.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4,510.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 9.95.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18,000.00%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

