Terra Classic Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $497.73 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $497.73 million and $53.23 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001992 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000937 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002435 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,898,027,424 coins and its circulating supply is 5,815,732,914,532 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

