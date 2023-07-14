TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $128.44 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00049362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00032134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,797,635,180 coins and its circulating supply is 9,792,950,081 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

