The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.53.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

