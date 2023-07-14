The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 83.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a market cap of $771.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $208.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.22 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in The RMR Group by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMR shares. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

