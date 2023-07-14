The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Reduced by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW stock opened at $266.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.33. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $266.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.11.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

