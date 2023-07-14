The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Short Interest Update

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the June 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Investec downgraded The SPAR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

The SPAR Group stock remained flat at C$5.88 during trading on Friday. The SPAR Group has a one year low of C$5.88 and a one year high of C$6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.44.

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to grocery stores and other group retail outlets in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, building and hardware products, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

