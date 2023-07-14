Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter.
Theratechnologies Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of THTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
