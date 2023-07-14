Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Trading Down 17.8%

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 17.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products.

