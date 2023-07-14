Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of THBRF stock remained flat at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

