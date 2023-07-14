Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of THBRF stock remained flat at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.10.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
