Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Stephen Fredette Sells 160,000 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Fredette sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $4,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,326,168.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Stephen Fredette sold 2,168 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $48,129.60.

On Thursday, June 15th, Stephen Fredette sold 257,733 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $5,829,920.46.

On Monday, June 5th, Stephen Fredette sold 5,392 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $118,624.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephen Fredette sold 4,953 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $109,312.71.

On Friday, May 26th, Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $502,269.06.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Stephen Fredette sold 18,263 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $330,012.41.

Toast Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TOST traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,883,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,417. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Toast by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Toast by 2,196.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.