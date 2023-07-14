Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $82.81.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,192,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,192,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.