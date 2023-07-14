TomoChain (TOMO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.77 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. TomoChain has a total market cap of $110.19 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00003588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,604,514 coins. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

