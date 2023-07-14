Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Paul A. Camuti Sells 5,000 Shares

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $196.31. 936,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $125.79 and a 1-year high of $197.39.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $230,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.