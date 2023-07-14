TransAlta (TSE:TA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.26

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.26 and traded as high as C$13.09. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.05, with a volume of 1,222,233 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TA. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 1.4058957 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

