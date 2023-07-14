TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 818,389 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Insider Activity

TransUnion Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $568,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $568,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $2,620,960. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $79.47 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

